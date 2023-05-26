Campervan blown over in high winds

Road users including high-sided campervans are warned to take when driving in the South today. Photo: Getty Images

At least one campervan has been blown over as high winds batter the South.

Reports had been received of campervans blowing over on State Highway 6 (Five Rivers to Lumsden) and State Highway 94 (Five Rivers to Mossburn), Southland District Council said.

Police confirmed a vehicle had blown over on Mossburn Five Rivers Road.

Nobody was injured and the road was not blocked, a spokeswoman said.

An orange wind warning was issued by MetService for Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago, Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island between 3am and 8pm today.

Severe gale northwesterlies were expected to reach as potentially high as 130kmh in exposed places.

"Police advise motorists to drive to the conditions and take extra care on the roads," the spokeswoman said.