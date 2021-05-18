Canterbury brewer quits after racist comments

Dave Gaughan. Photo: Enterprise North Canterbury

Canterbury businessman Dave Gaughan, who was called out for racist remarks against Māori, is quitting his brewing company.

Following an apology to New Zealand last week for a social media comment, Eagle Brewing NZ owner Dave Gaughan said he had sought legal advice, and had decided to resign.

He told RNZ he would leave the business and "step down as a director of Eagle Brewing New Zealand and will transfer his shareholding in the company to his wife [Marilyn Yoseres]."

Another new director - who is not involved in the day-to-day running of the business - will also be appointed.

Yoseres would be appointed as director and she had also decided to end their marriage, Gaughan said.

He also promised he would "take action" and learn from his mistakes.