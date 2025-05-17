Work begins on new suspension bridge

The second bridge on the popular Hooker Valley Track in Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park was closed after heavy rain at Easter weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

More of the popular Hooker Valley Track in Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park has reopened, as work starts on a spectacular new suspension bridge.

"We know how much this iconic walk is valued and how much people love to visit and walk it, so we’ve worked hard to keep the lower part of the track open," Department of Conservation Aoraki/Mt Cook operations manager Sally Jones said.

"There is an elevated viewing site looking over Mueller Lake and visitors can still walk up the stunning Hooker Valley past the first suspension bridge which is about an hour’s return from the carpark at White Horse Hill.

"We will have to keep the upper part of the track closed while the construction takes place as there are helicopters carrying big loads flying overhead. It’s a work site and keeping people safe is our No1 priority."

She said the track to Kea Point was also still open and visitors could enjoy the views of Aoraki/Mt Cook and other mountains close by.

"Kea Point is not as popular, but the views are just as spectacular as the Hooker Valley. For those with the skills and fitness seeking a more challenging walk, there is also the trek up to Sealy Tarn, to Mueller Hut and the walk up to the Tasman blue lakes."

Work is under way to get the Hooker Valley Track fully open. Once built, a huge new suspension bridge will span 189m across the river. It will replace an older bridge which had to be closed last month due to riverbank erosion near the bridge supports.

Doc contractors have been on site to block off access to the old bridge and to keep visitors away from what is now a construction site. The old bridge or second bridge was affected by riverbank erosion from wind and rain events over the past few years and susceptible to heavy snowfall.

Construction work will continue for the rest of this year, and it is hoped the new bridge will be open by next autumn.

"It’s a huge and challenging project and will be a tourist attraction in its own right," Ms Jones said.

The cables that will be flown in are massive and the whole thing will be spectacular to watch. We can’t wait until it’s open."

Aoraki/Mt Cook is one of the top two most popular national parks in New Zealand (alongside Fiordland). It attracts over a million visitors a year and is on the itineraries of about 21% of international visitors.

— APL