Queenstown residents awoke to major headaches at the weekend, with hundreds of householders going without electricity for more than eight hours following a car crash.

The person who shot a 52-year-old man in Invercargill on Saturday is still at large, police say.

It was time to celebrate 50 years of "fellowship, friendship and camaraderie on the ice" for the Lowburn Curling Club in the weekend.

The winner of Lotto’s $12.1 million Powerball prize has yet to come forward as of yesterday afternoon.

Twelve carpentry apprentices across Otago and Southland took part in a practical test challenge on Saturday, in a bid towards selection for the title of Registered Master Builders Carters 2018...

An Oamaru girl with multiple national and Australian beauty pageant titles to her name has ambitions of one day representing New Zealand at the Miss Universe competition.

The long-awaited Allenby Park playground in Wanaka is close to completion and is expected to be open to the public by the end of the month.

Jason Millns (red) and Dylan Winter fight in the main event at the Milligans Portside Punch charity boxing night at the former Te Pari building in Oamaru on Saturday.

After 48 years, Raeowna Rush has decided it’s time to take the keys out of the ignition and hang them up for good.

What could the future of Clyde’s past look like?

A new tourism strategy is on its way for Central Otago, changing the structure of the district’s leading tourism body, Tourism Central Otago.

The number of councillors, wards and community boards in Central Otago could change after a representation review.

One person has died after a crash between a car and a truck in Southland tonight.

There's a perception New Zealanders are being priced out of house and home by wealthy foreigners. But what are the motivations of these foreign 'one-percenters'? And what brings them to our region?