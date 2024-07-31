Care urged as wintry blast hits South

Chains are still needed if driving the Crown Range Road after heavy snow yesterday. Photo: DOWNER/ QLDC FACEBOOK

It's been a cold, snowy, windy, and wet night for much of the South Island overnight - with more yet to come.

Snow forecast to low levels in Dunedin and its surrounds did not arrive due to changing wind directions, the MetService said, and heavy snow warnings were lifted late yesterday morning after an earlier forecast of up to 35cm of snow in parts of inland eastern Otago.

However, an orange heavy snow warning remained in place for the Canterbury high country, and snowfall warnings were also in place for the Crown Range Road, the Lindis Pass (SH8) and SH1 from Dunedin to Waitati.

There was a decent dump on the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, yesterday and chains were still required this morning on all vehicles crossing the alpine road due to a mix of fresh snow, windblown snow and packed icy patches.

A spokeswoman for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said extreme care was needed and road users should consider the alternative route via Kawarau Gorge if not confident driving in these conditions.

"Please follow crew instructions at checkpoints."

The temperature down in the valley towards Cardrona was sitting around zero, she said, and there were some icy patches and damp and dry sections, so stay alert and drive to the conditions.

"You can expect mainly dry roads around Wānaka, Albert Town and Hāwea with temperatures ranging between zero and one degrees.

"On the Whakatipu side, there was a mix of damp and dry roads with temperatures ranging from zero in Dalefield to a practically balmy three degrees in Arrowtown. As always, be mindful of those temperatures dropping around daybreak."

Crews were out working to make roads safe this morning. Drivers were asked to do their bit by slowing down in the wet and icy conditions.

In Central Otago, it was essential travel only in Maniototo and upper Manuherekia (St Bathan’s/Oturehua) areas due to ice and snow, a spokeswoman for the district council said.

"Skiffs of snow have fallen overnight and have frozen to the road with temperatures averaging -3° C. Please avoid travel unless absolutely necessary until late morning, expect icy conditions if you do need to travel."

Caution was advised for the Alexandra, Cromwell, Roxburgh areas due to likely ice. Roads were mostly dry but there was some lingering damp areas after rain yesterday and temperatures around -2°C at 6am.

Dansey’s Pass Road remains closed (from the gates past the Dansey’s Pass Hotel), due to snow and ice on the Waitaki side.

State highways closed

Five state highways are closed in the South Island following heavy snowfall.

SH6 from Ross to Fox Glacier, SH80 from Lake Pukaki to Mount Cook, and SH8 from Twizel to Fairlie, and SH85 from Kyeburn to Palmerston, were closed this morning. SH73 over Porters Pass was also closed.

Snow in Canterbury, another chilly night ahead

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said it was a snowy night in Canterbury and warned driving could be hazardous today with not only snow but fallen trees in some areas.

"It has been quite a snowy night again in those Canterbury high country places and even snow falling down to about 200m, we've seen reports of some snow in Fairlie."

"We've seen how the snow has impacted on snow travel and that does look set to continue for today," Makgabutlane told RNZ's Morning Report today.

"We are also keeping an eye on the winds on the West Coast, there have also been reports of roads and travel being impacted out that side from fallen trees and debris."

Westport has recorded its strongest wind of the year with 105km/h, she said.

"I think the main thing of note is that this wind direction is quite an unusual direction for them, hence why those impacts are more likely to be seen."

Makgabutlane said most of the South Island would only reach single digit temperatures today, with Central Otago heading for -5degC overnight and into tomorrow morning.

"At this point it does look to be reaching all the way across the South Island and then on Thursday parts of the North Island could also be on the chilly side."

Orange strong wind warnings remained in force for Fiordland and Westland. And a heavy rain watch was in place for Canterbury plains, Christchurch and parts of Marlborough through until Wednesday afternoon.

The New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi also warned drivers on SH6 Westport to Haast, SH7 Reefton to Lewis Pass, and SH73 Kumara Junction to Arthur's Pass, to take care due to strong winds.

- ODT Online and RNZ