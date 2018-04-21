Alexandra Lotto player wins big

An Alexandra Lotto player struck it lucky winning $500,000 in tonight's draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Alexandra New World and the lucky buyer was one of two first division winners to take home $500,000.

The other was sold at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $9 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $200,000 this Wednesday.