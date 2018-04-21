Saturday, 21 April 2018

Alexandra Lotto player wins big

    An Alexandra Lotto player struck it lucky winning $500,000 in tonight's draw.

    The winning ticket was sold at  Alexandra New World and  the lucky buyer was one of two first division winners to take home $500,000.

    The other was sold at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui.

    Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $9 million.

    Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $200,000 this Wednesday.

     

