Two crashes on SH8 near Lindis Pass

State Highway 8 near Lindis Pass is under stop/go management this morning after a pair of crashes.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of a car that had rolled near the Longslip Creek Bridge at about 7am.

The northbound lane was reportedly blocked from the crash but there were no injuries reported.

Another two-vehicle crash, where a vehicle rear-ended another, occurred while police were on scene, the spokeswoman said.

The second crash blocked the southbound lane.

No injuries were reported.

Motorists are advised to expect delays while the road remains under stop/go management.