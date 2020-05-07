Alleged cannabis dealer busted in Alexandra

Members of the public are being credited for providing information that led to the arrest of a cannabis dealer in Alexandra yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw said Alexandra police executed a search warrant and uncovered cannabis and other items at a property on Larch Cres.

The arrest was the result of an ongoing police investigation into commercial drug dealing in Central Otago and was aided significantly by the members of the local community, he said.

A 29-year-old woman is due to appear in the Alexandra District Court later this month.

"Police would to thank the community for their help and for speaking out when they saw an activity they knew wasn’t right," Det Sgt Shaw said.