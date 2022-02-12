Saturday, 12 February 2022

Aurora apologises after multiple outages

    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    A mobile substation stands at the Clyde Earnscleugh Substation as a backup should the single...
    PHOTO: ODT FILES
    Aurora Energy has issued an apology to Upper Clutha and Central Otago customers left without power multiple times in the past week.

    Affected areas included Hawea and Makarora, Beacon Point, Penrith Park and Wanaka North — in the Wanaka and Upper Clutha area — and Queensbury in Central Otago.

    Aurora Energy operations and network performance general manager Matt Settle said there had been several unrelated faults that resulted in unplanned power outages at various times.

    "We are doing work in the area to upgrade the electricity network and late last week one of the main power lines that supplies the area had a planned outage to keep our contractors safe while they were replacing power poles.

    "Unfortunately, the second line tripped and the team responded as quickly as possible to get power back on for our customers."

    The cause was tracked down to a defective insulator that had now been replaced.

    Another outage happened earlier this week when electrical circuits were being reconfigured and the line tripped following a new insulator being installed, and on Wednesday night a fault with a transformer in Wanaka caused a power cut.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter