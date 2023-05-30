Builders find time capsule from 1998

REPORT & PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

School rules, letters to future selves and fashion commentary were just some of the items revealed when a time capsule was unearthed at Maniototo Area School.

School council members Lexi McFadyen (left, 11) and Bonnie Spooner (10) look over some of the items.

Also inside the capsule from 1998 were a handwritten copy of the school rules, letters and a booklet of pupils’ commentary on the era, including their favourite clothes, a pair of uniform shorts, self-portraits with career predictions and a school prospectus.

Principal Melissa Bell said the time capsule was found by builders beneath a pathway during the school’s rebuilding programme.

Ranfurly would celebrate its 125th anniversary later in the year and the school planned to bury a time capsule as part of the celebrations, Ms Bell said.