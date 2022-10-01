Buzz of shearing champs

Shearing sports have returned for the season, and along with them international competitors and spectators.

The nation’s best woolhandlers took to the boards yesterday for day one of the 61st New Zealand Merino Shearing and Woolhandling Championships.

Woolhandlers ranging from novice and junior levels through to national and world champions put their skills on display, much to the delight of the spectators.

More than 150 athletes from throughout New Zealand and Australia have converged on Alexandra for the two day event.

Last year Covid-19 protocols saw the event’s 60th celebrations go ahead without international competitors or spectators, however the lifting of restrictions allowed a return to its original format.

New Zealand Merino Shears president Lane McSkimming said it was "amazing to have everyone back."

"Last year was tough running it under Covid protocol — it was actually quite special because we were the guinea pig for the next 60 shows on the national circuit."

"This year is just vibrant."

Like any sport, the excitement from spectators provided competitors a "bit of a lift" while competing and it was great to have them back, he said

"The stadium’s packed."

Today shearers get their turn to put on a show and vie for national titles.