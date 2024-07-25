Car bursts into flames at CODC offices

The fire burnt through the car's engine block. Photos: Ruby Shaw

A vehicle caught fire in the Central Otago District Council carpark in Alexandra this afternoon, drawing concerned onlookers from a nearby school and businesses.

Emergency services were called to the fire at about 3pm.

Two fire trucks from Alexandra attended, which drew onlookers from the council buildings, the adjacent police and court buildings, as well as the nearby primary school.

Chief Fire Officer Russell Anderson, of Alexandra, said the vehicle belonged to a member of the public.

Firefighters examine the burnt out vehicle.

They had parked their car, which was not an electric vehicle, in the council's electric vehicle spot, he said.

Two trucks had been sent as a precaution.

CFO Anderson said the fire was likely due to a fault in the engine.

"You've obviously got a spark of some sort that's started it and you've got a source of fuel to get it going the way it has," he said.

Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

"It's burnt the whole engine bay back."

A fire investigator had been notified, he said.