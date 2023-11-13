Car stopped by spikes after Central Otago chase - police

Two people were arrested following a car chase through Central Otago today.

A police spokeswoman said the car was reported to police due to the manner of driving.

Officers responded to the call, located the vehicle and signalled for the car to stop.

The vehicle failed to stop for police and fled, the spokeswoman said.

The driver came to a stop on the Omarama side of the Lindis Pass on State Highway 8 after police deployed road spikes.

Both the driver and a second occupant were arrested about noon and are currently being processed by police.

