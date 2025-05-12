Sewage station spurs complaints

Residents of Teviot St in Roxburgh want a sewage dump station moved. PHOTO: SUPPLIED.

A group of Roxburgh locals has complained to the council about a sewage dump station they claim smells bad, creates a stain on the road and brings heavy vehicles to a street not designed to accommodate them.

The residents of Teviot St and surrounds have collectively penned a letter to the Teviot Valley Community Board outlining their concerns and requesting the dump station be shifted.

It is their view the location, at the entrance to the popular and recently upgraded public walkway at Grovers Hill and next to the home of youth support service Puna Rangatahi, is "inappropriate and concerning".

"As a quiet residential area, Teviot St is not designed to accommodate the large volume and size of vehicles — such as campervans and caravans — that regularly access the dump site," the letter said.

"Their presence often leads to congestion, with vehicles obstructing driveways and restricting access for residents and emergency services ... [and] has created significant safety risks for pedestrians, cyclists and particularly for children in the area."

In the letter, the residents described "an unsightly and growing stain on the road from runoff" as well as "a strong, unpleasant odour" from the waste dumped at the site.

"These issues not only affect our enjoyment of our homes and streets but also raise legitimate health and safety concerns."

Teviot St householder Shona Denton attended the Teviot Valley Community Board’s May meeting on behalf of her neighbours, asking the council to consider shifting the dump station to an industrial area of the township to address their concerns.

In a statement to Allied Press, the Central Otago District Council indicated it was open to investigating alternative locations for the dump station but would not commit to any timeframe for doing so.

The council had received residents’ request for the dump station to be moved and would consult them through the community board, a spokesperson said.

"The outcome of the investigation will determine whether the dump station will be relocated or remain in place."