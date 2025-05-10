Council keeping options open on Gair Estate development

Access to Gair Estate is closed as earthworks on the site in Cromwell are under way. PHOTO: KIM BOWDEN

As earthworks finally begin on the last stage of Cromwell’s Gair Estate, the district council is promising to give a limited number of first-home buyers priority purchasing power.

But the council also admits to considering selling off a chunk of its land to a developer.

Diggers are onsite on the 5.2ha block bordering Gair Ave, levelling land for what is the start of a five-stage project to complete the residential subdivision.

In a statement on Thursday, the Central Otago District Council confirmed some of the new sections created in stage one will be marketed for sale this year and offered to people just stepping on to the property ladder.

Options will include semi-detached and terraced housing, on smaller building footprints, which will be more affordable, the statement said.

However, now also on the cards is the council relinquishing control of some of the development.

CODC property and facilities manager Garreth Robinson said in the statement the council would ‘‘explore all available options to deliver housing solutions’’, including ‘‘the potential sale of the entire block to a developer for comprehensive development’’.

Also under investigation, the potential for group homes, companies or offsite manufacturing options to provide housing at the location, he said.

In 2023, the Cromwell Community Board approved $2,093,410 to fund the development, which is a rates-neutral project, the profits from which will be used to fund other council developments.

Bulk earthworks at the site are expected to be completed in mid-June, with civil infrastructure scheduled to begin this month and finish about October.

The site is expected to eventually accommodate approximately 110 new homes.