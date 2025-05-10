Date set for solar farm hearing

As happens at a working Australian solar farm, sheep could still graze on a planned solar farm near Ranfurly. PHOTO: HELIOS ENERGY

A date has been set for the hearing into a proposed solar farm in Maniototo.

Helios, a company formed in 2020, has applied for resource consent to construct, operate and maintain an 300MW solar farm, and associated infrastructure.

It will be built near the Ranfurly-Naseby Road, on the Maniototo Plain between Naseby and Ranfurly.

The farm will consist of 550,810 solar panels, mounted on a tracking system.

The panels will be aligned in north and south rows, and the panels will follow the movement of the sun throughout the day.

Of more than 150 submissions on the proposal, 75% were opposed.

The hearing will take place from August 18 to August 21 at Maniototo Park in Ranfurly.

Chairing the three-person panel will be Louise Taylor, assisted by Ros Day-Cleavin and Gary Rae.

