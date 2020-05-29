Friday, 29 May 2020

Central Otago council axes two iSites

    By Jared Morgan
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    The Alexandra i-Site in Centennial Ave could be under threat of closure as the Central Otago...
    The Alexandra i-Site in Centennial Ave is set to close. PHOTO: JARED MORGAN
    The axe has fallen on two Central Otago iSites and seven jobs as the district's council grapples with cutting costs in the wake of Covid-19.
    One job has also been lost in Ranfurly.

    The Central Otago District Council confirmed the closure of the visitor information centres in Alexandra and Cromwell in a release this afternoon ending days of speculation the visitor information centres were to shut up shop.

    The changes include permanently closing its iSite visitor centre in Alexandra, closing the iSite in the Cromwell Mall and relocating Cromwell iSite services for delivery by a private vendor, and rationalising service delivery in Ranfurly.

    However, the service provided in Roxburgh will continue.

    As a result, eight permanent staff have been made redundant and further role that was temporarily filled has been disestablished, the release says.

    Council chief executive Sanchia Jacobs said the decision was not made lightly.

    ``In the current environment, and as part of supporting our council's commitment to lower the rates burden in Central Otago, tough decisions have had to be made. "

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter