Central Otago District Mayor Tim Cadogan to resign

Central Otago District Mayor Tim Cadogan. File photo

Central Otago District Mayor Tim Cadogan has announced his resignation — and plans to move to Wellington — over social media.

Mr Cadogan’s resignation is not effective immediately.

He said this evening he would step down during Labour Weekend, on October 26, to avoid a costly byelection.

District councillors would appoint his interim successor, at a pre-planned October 30 council meeting, ahead of next year’s local elections.

‘‘This is probably going to be a surprise for a lot of people but there's some reasons why,’’ Mr Cadogan said.

‘‘And the biggest one really is that Linda [his wife] and I some time ago really came to the conclusion that I wouldn't be seeking a fourth term.

‘‘In fact I never really had a fourth term in my contemplation eight years ago when I became mayor of Central Otago.’’

He said it was a ‘‘very big question’’ if he could get re-elected anyway.

But, importantly, it did not make sense for him to start leading a long-term plan process in June that he would not be there to see through after the election.

‘‘Alongside being a father of a blended family and a husband, being the mayor of this district has been the greatest privilege of my life.

‘‘It has been an honour and a pleasure to have been in this role for the last eight years.’’

Mr Cadogan went on to say he was moving to Wellington to take up the role of Local Government Engagement Specialist at the water services authority Taumata Arowai.

‘‘I am looking forward to a new challenge, although leaving this magnificent place for a while is really going to hurt.’’

Mr Cadogan has gone offside with some Central Otago ratepayers this year.

In June, he was called out of touch after suggesting struggling ratepayers could consider reverse mortgages as a way to pay a proposed rate increase of more than 18%.

He was also criticised for supporting a restructure of the district’s rating system, known as ‘‘districtisation’’.

Other than roading, water and waste disposal, the council this month centralised rating for parks, community facilities, pools and property — which were previously rated at a ward level.

Objections to the proposal ranged from suggesting the council was trying to take Cromwell’s endowment land to concerns that community voice and representation to the council would be lost.