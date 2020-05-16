Charities anticipate more food requests

Central Otago foodbanks are bracing for demand to increase as the impact of Covid-19 filters through the district.

Demand peaked in Level 4 lockdown and had since levelled off, with representatives reporting the district’s foodbanks had not been inundated — yet.

Alexandra Salvation Army corps officer Logan Bathurst said the town’s foodbank, which had been run by a community foodbank trust under a combined churches umbrella since March — pre-lockdown — had experienced an increase in demand under Level 4.

"What we have seen was in the middle of Level 4 we had a big spike in terms of food parcels going out."

Demand had then levelled off but was higher than usual.

"Moving forward, we expect demand to sit about 60% higher than last year.

"One of the things we are aware of, and history shows us, is a new surge is down the track."

Such surges had historically occurred in the wake of other crises and only once wage and mortgage subsidies had ended would the full impact be known, Mr Bathurst said.

Central Otago Presbyterian Support Family Works team leader Stewart Hawkins reported a similar scenario, which he said could change when delegation for support at a local level was handed back to local communities.

"In some areas it (Central Otago) is better than others in New Zealand.

"Otago Civil Defence Emergency Management has been taking a central role."

That had meant Civil Defence had been a first-line contact for people’s welfare needs and foodbanks across the district, which Family Works provided oversight for, had been "ticking along but under duress".

"Our services cover most of Otago including Central Otago, Alexandra, Cromwell, Wanaka and Queenstown," Mr Hawkins said.

Queenstown and the Upper Clutha area had witnessed heavy and consistent demand for food resources.

He also cautioned people who accessed foodbanks to be aware of how they worked.

"It is not like a supermarket, you can’t just go in with a list. They rely on what people donate, however some people donate in the form of supermarket vouchers and those can give people more scope to buy what they need."

