a-ppage-cromxmaslunch-1.jpg Photo: Tom Kitchin

Martina Altmannova (left) and Zaneta Neumanova , of the Czech Republic, have a very cherry Christmas more than 18,000km from home at a free Christmas dinner at the Cromwell Presbyterian Church yesterday.

The pair are working on a Cromwell orchard for three weeks. Organiser Christine Hansen said everyone had been welcomed, locals, seasonal workers and travellers alike.

About 50 people attended.

As would be expected in Cromwell there were cherries and other stonefruit aplenty.

There was also a plentiful supply of ham, chicken, roast hogget, peas, carrots, potatoes, pavlova and fruit salad.