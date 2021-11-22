Clutha rahui after body discovered

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In Maori culture, a rahui is a form of tapu, restricting access to, or use of, an area or resource by the kaitiakitanga (guardians) of the area.
Ngai Tahu placed the rahui on the Clutha River/Mata-Au for a period of seven days from today until next Monday from the Clyde Bridge through to the Roxburgh Dam.
The rahui includes no taking of fish, fishing or swimming.
Mr Hammond had been missing since November 1 and his body was found 16 days later 1.5km from the Roxburgh Dam.