Clutha rahui after body discovered

The rahui has been placed on the Clutha River from the Clyde Bridge through to the Roxburgh Dam. Photo: Shannon Thomson

A seven-day rahui has been placed on the Clutha River in Central Otago following the discovery of the body of missing Alexandra man Wayne Hammond in the river last Wednesday.

In Maori culture, a rahui is a form of tapu, restricting access to, or use of, an area or resource by the kaitiakitanga (guardians) of the area.

Ngai Tahu placed the rahui on the Clutha River/Mata-Au for a period of seven days from today until next Monday from the Clyde Bridge through to the Roxburgh Dam.

The rahui includes no taking of fish, fishing or swimming.

Mr Hammond had been missing since November 1 and his body was found 16 days later 1.5km from the Roxburgh Dam.