Monday, 22 November 2021

Clutha rahui after body discovered

    By Jared Morgan
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    The rahui has been placed on the Clutha River from the Clyde Bridge through to the Roxburgh Dam....
    The rahui has been placed on the Clutha River from the Clyde Bridge through to the Roxburgh Dam. Photo: Shannon Thomson
    A seven-day rahui has been placed on the Clutha River in Central Otago following the discovery of the body of missing Alexandra man Wayne Hammond in the river last Wednesday.

    In Maori culture, a rahui is a form of tapu, restricting access to, or use of, an area or resource by the kaitiakitanga (guardians) of the area.

    Ngai Tahu placed the rahui on the Clutha River/Mata-Au for a period of seven days from today until next Monday from the Clyde Bridge through to the Roxburgh Dam.

    The rahui includes no taking of fish, fishing or swimming.

    Mr Hammond had been missing since November 1 and his body was found 16 days later 1.5km from the Roxburgh Dam.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter