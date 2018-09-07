Communities of Learning cluster delighted with grant

A $300,000 grant will allow increased use of technology in the arts, science and technology at Cromwell schools, Cromwell principals say.

The Otago Community Trust yesterday announced the Learning Impact Fund grant to the Cromwell Communities of Learning cluster, comprising Cromwell Primary School, Goldfields Primary School and Cromwell College.

The grant would provide resources and equipment at new "Makerspaces" at each of the three schools, cluster lead principal Wendy Brooks, of Cromwell Primary School, said.

"Makerspaces" were "designing, creative, do-it-yourself spaces" that fostered science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics through the use of technology such as robotics, 3D printers, sewing machines, design software and powertools, Mrs Brooks said.

The new spaces had been incorporated into the design for new classrooms coming for Cromwell and Goldfields primary schools, and would form part of plans for a likely redevelopment at Cromwell College, she said.

She said the Cromwell schools were "delighted" with the grant.

Other grants announced by the trust for its August round of funding included $100,000 for the Otago Community Hospice Trust, $20,000 for the Alexandra BMX Club, $15,000 for the Kahu Youth Trust and $15,000 for the Otago Early Childhood and Schools Maori and Pacific Island Festival Trust.