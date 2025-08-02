Foreign tourists to pay to visit key NZ sites

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Conservation Minister Tama Potaka announced changes to the Conservation Act at the National Party Conference in Christchurch on Saturday.
Those changes would create more concessions - permission to operate a business - in tourism, agriculture and infrastructure.
Many businesses already ran on the conservation estate, including guided walks and skifields, filming documentaries, grazing sheep and cattle, hosting concerts and building cellphone towers, but Luxon said the concessions regime was "totally broken, often taking years to obtain or renew, and leaving businesses in a cycle of bureaucratic limbo".
Another change would see international visitors charged between $20 to $40 to access four popular sites - Cathedral Cove, the Tongariro Crossing, Milford Track and Aoraki Mount Cook.
The government estimated it would bring in $62 million a year in revenue to be re-invested in those same areas, Potaka said.
New Zealanders would not be charged, with Luxon saying: "It's our collective inheritance and Kiwis shouldn't have to pay to see it."