Kiwis in Middle East a 'difficult situation'

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says there are thousands of New Zealanders whose plans have been disrupted by the war in Iran.

Scores of people have been killed across the Middle East since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, killing its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the opening salvoes.

Israeli and US forces pounded targets across Iran on Tuesday, prompting Iranian retaliatory strikes around the Gulf as the conflict spread to Lebanon.

Global air transport has also been in chaos, with Middle East air hubs linking Asia, Europe and Africa affected, Reuters reports.

All sorts of contingencies to help Kiwis were being looked at but it was a complex situation, Peters told RNZ's Morning Report programme today.

SafeTravel said the United Arab Emirates had partially reopened its air space today, and there were limited flights operating from Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

It said there had so far been no official announcement on flights to Australia or New Zealand, but the government was in contact with airline representatives to get urgent confirmation on the status of flights.

Spain and the United Kingdom are organising evacuation flights for their citizens, while Australia has opened an emergency portal for its citizens.

Asked on Morning Report about possible evacuation flights for Kiwis, Peters said the situation was "difficult".

"We're saying to people if you can get out, and if you are concerned, get out. If you can't, then try and stay safe or stay inside where you are or make sure you have places that are safe most of the time."

There were thousands of New Zealanders in the region with not a great number registered on SafeTravel, he said.

Last time there was conflict in the Middle East a plane was sent, and within an hour of it landing "peace broke out" and no one got on the flight, Peters said.

"We've got all sorts of contingencies ready now - all aspects have been looked at. Obviously I've got to be confidential, but Foreign Affairs is doing a superb job to do the maximum they can to help New Zealanders there."

New Zealand was "talking to everybody" regarding Kiwis stranded by the conflict.

Regarding negotiations in Switzerland just before the weekend attacks, Peters said they had been "protracted" and that was why countries such as New Zealand could see the possibility of conflict and advised citizens to leave.

"We were saying that a long time before this war broke out."

In an earlier statement, the government said New Zealand had consistently condemned Iran's nuclear programme and its "destabilising activities" in the region and "acknowledged" the strikes.

Peters said he was not worried about blowback from the US if New Zealand expressed any criticism over joint attacks with Israel on Iran.

Critics were commenting as if the current war was from a 1980s or 1990s setting.

"Everything's changed dramatically... It's the most uncertain world since the Second World War."