Crash callout

Photo: Adam Burns

Police and fire crew respond after a car crashed into a ditch along State Highway 8 near Clyde yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services attended the crash on the Cromwell-Clyde Rd near the Springvale Rd intersection at 2.34pm where a car veered off the road into a ditch. The incident caused a temporary block along the highway. Police said the sole occupant of the vehicle was unharmed.