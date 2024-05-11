Crash closes Alexandra street

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Alexandra. Photo: Ruby Shaw

Detours are in place following a minor crash in Alexandra this afternoon.

The two-vehicle nose-to-tail crash occurred at about 2.35pm, at the intersection of Tarbert and Station Sts.

Two fire appliances and one police car responded to the incident.

Alexandra Fire Brigade Station Office Leon Burdett said no-one was injured and the vehicles' occupants were talking to police.

Traffic is being diverted down Station and Ngapara Sts.