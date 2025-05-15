Cromwell homes project aimed at visitor market

An artist's impression of the new development. Photo: Supplied

The backer of a new 47-home Cromwell development says the project will help ease the area's visitor accommodation shortage.

The two and three-bedroom homes will be built at the Wooing Tree Estate subdivision in the Central Otago town.

Wooing Tree co-owner Steve Farquharson said in a statement the company had always planned to build visitor accommodation to help address Cromwell's under-supply.

All the homes were approved for 365-day accommodation use but could also be used as full-time residences.

This offered flexibility for owners to live in them permanently or rent them out for short or long-term, the statement said.

Construction by developers Redwood Group was scheduled to start in late 2025, with homes being completed throughout 2026.

Prices would start at $655,000 (2-bedroom) and $715,000 (3-bedroom). - APL