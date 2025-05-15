Cromwell homes project aimed at visitor market

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The two and three-bedroom homes will be built at the Wooing Tree Estate subdivision in the Central Otago town.
Wooing Tree co-owner Steve Farquharson said in a statement the company had always planned to build visitor accommodation to help address Cromwell's under-supply.
All the homes were approved for 365-day accommodation use but could also be used as full-time residences.
This offered flexibility for owners to live in them permanently or rent them out for short or long-term, the statement said.
Construction by developers Redwood Group was scheduled to start in late 2025, with homes being completed throughout 2026.
Prices would start at $655,000 (2-bedroom) and $715,000 (3-bedroom). - APL