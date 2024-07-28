PHOTO: SUPPLIED/PHILLIPA WILSON

Competing in Dancing with the Locals this year are, back from left, Lewis Donaldson, Briar Peters, Pearson Huyser, Kate Richards, Kirsty Schmutsch, Robert Moore, Michael Seiler and front, from left, Anna Sutherland, Phillipa Wilson, Delfina Richards and Katherine Nicholson.

Dancing with the Locals is a fundraiser for Holy Family Catholic

School, in Wānaka. This year the school is raising funds to resurface the playing courts, to ensure a safe and high-quality surface for the school and community.

Six couples, assisted by choreographer and salsa teacher Kate Le Brun, will take part.

Each of the six teams dancing are raising money for one of the following charities — Food for Love, Wānaka Search and Rescue, Otago Diabetes, Upper Clutha Children’s

Medical Trust, Otago/Southland Helicopter Trust, Kahu Youth. During the evening the audience will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite couple.

The night is promoted as being full of surprises, including performances from other local dance groups.

The event takes place at the Lake Wānaka Centre, Ardmore St, Wānaka, from August 1-2, at 7.30pm. Tickets from Humanitix.