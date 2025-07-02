Government deal closer for Central Otago and Queenstown

Queenstown Mayor Glyn Lewers. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

Congestion charges, tolls and a local visitor charge could be on the way for Queenstown as part of a government deal to cope with population growth and pressure on infrastructure.

Otago Central Lakes is one of three regions which have been selected to negotiate a 10-year regional deal partnership, the government announced today.

Three Otago councils have been working together to secure the agreement which Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Local Government Minister Simon Watts say will help unlock growth.

The region, which comprises the Otago Regional Council, Central Otago District Council and Queenstown Lakes District Council, outlining the region’s challenges with rising population and visitor numbers and how to manage it.

Their proposal recommends a "transformation" of the area's transport network to "unlock housing and economic growth".

It said the cost of the proposed package would be partly offset by revenue from potential road pricing in the form of congestion charges or tolls.

This aligns with government expectations announced today that the region commit to exploring congestion charging.

It is also proposed that a local visitor charge could be used to offset costs.

The proposal said also mass rapid transit such as a gondola or the gondola-like cable cars could help to "alleviate road congestion by offering transport that bypasses traditional road networks".

The government also expected the region to "unlock housing growth including around rapid transit corridors".

“City and Regional Deals will be strategic 10-year partnerships between local and central government to progress joint priorities including economic growth, enabling abundant housing, better management and utilisation of local assets, and closing the infrastructure deficit,” Mr Bishop said.

Queenstown Mayor Glyn Lewers said government help was needed to manage the impact of growth.

"We need to work with central government on affordable and sustainable tools that enable us to continue to manage growth and ensure the entire region retains its status as a destination of choice’.

Central Otago mayor Tamah Alley said the announcement was a significant step forward but cautioned it was "not a done deal".

"Central Otago understands the growth issues Queenstown has faced in recent years and we are already seeing some of those emerge in our district.

"Working alongside ORC, QLDC and Central Government to future proof our communities across infrastructure, housing and economic growth is a smart play’." - APL