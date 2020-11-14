Details still vague over fatal crash near Tarras

The remains of a car involved in a fatal crash near Luggate on Thursday night. PHOTO: MARK PRICE

Details remain sketchy of the fatal crash on State Highway 8A between Tarras and Luggate on Thursday night.

Police confirmed yesterday the sole occupant died at the scene, next to Swallows Crossing Vineyard, but provided no further details.

The badly damaged four-wheel-drive was due to be examined by the serious crash unit.

Residents in the area spoken to by the Otago Daily Times yesterday had no knowledge of the victim.

■ Road safety charity Brake is urging the public to remember families affected by road crashes tomorrow, on the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

New Zealand director Caroline Perry said almost 1.3million people were killed in road crashes worldwide each year.

The remembrance day was an opportunity to thank emergency services, reflect on the impact of road deaths on families and communities and draw attention to the need for improvements to such things as legislation, infrastructure and technology.

"We can all make a difference to road safety, and we all need to if we’re to reduce the number of deaths and life-changing injuries suffered on our roads," Ms Perry said.

Brake provides free support resources to families affected by road crashes.

mark.price@odt.co.nz