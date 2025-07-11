Dog Man pays surprise visit

McKenzie Monaghan, 6 (left), Alexandra Monaghan, 6, Dog Man and Jack Monaghan, 7, pose for a photo at a meet and greet in Alexandra Library on Tuesday.PHOTO: ELLA JENKINS

A beloved children’s book character has popped down to visit Central Otago, making cameos at events across the district during the school holidays.

Dog Man had been out and about meeting children in Alexandra and Cromwell and made an appearance as the special guest at Cromwell Primary School’s literacy week celebrations.

Librarian Vicki Darling who helped organise Dog Man’s visit said he had been popular with children.

Last Thursday, at a photo opportunity at Cromwell Library, Dog Man was mobbed by 20 children eager to meet him.

At a meet-up in Alexandra on Tuesday 30 children excitedly posed for photos and asked Dog Man questions. Dog Man, who did not speak, would respond with nods or shakes of his head.

Ms Darling said she had been working with Scholastic to get a character like Geronimo Stilton or Clifford down for a visit and Dog Man’s visit came as a surprise.

"Well, to be honest, we weren’t expecting him, it happened out of the blue."

Ms Darling described Dog Man as lovely looking and said some of the children who met him just wanted to pat him.

Some boys who were reading Dog Man themselves got boisterous while meeting him, but that was OK, she said.

"We’ve been very lucky to have him, and so we’re very thankful to Scholastic for allowing him to visit our Central Otago district for the school holiday."