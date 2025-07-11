Plenty of ice hockey action next few weeks

Two teams from the Alexandra Flames women’s league will be taking to the ice at the SIHL competition in Alexandra on July 19. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Plenty of ice hockey action is in store for Alexandra with IceInline due to host four events over the next few weeks.

The first event, on Friday night is round two of the Battle of The Gorge competition between the Alexandra and Cromwell.

The evening starts off with an exhibition match between the Alexandra Allsorts and Gore with the puck drop at 7.15pm.

Round two of the Battle of the Gorge, the main event, starts at 8.15pm.

Alexandra won the first game of the best of three series 9-4 on May 25.

This is the second year the battle has run with Cromwell winning the Champagne Gully Cup and bragging rights last year.

On Sunday, July 13, an inter-school tournament would give pupils a chance to try their hand at curling or ice hockey with no gear or experience required to take to the ice.

The cross-ice ice hockey tournament starts at 9am and would run until 11am.

The curlers take to the ice at 11.30 playing until 12.30, after which tournament participants could enjoy a barbecue lunch.

On Saturday, July 19, the second round of the Southern Ice Hockey League’s (SIHL) women's’ tournament comes to Alexandra, with teams from around the South Island taking part in the action.

The two weeks of ice hockey action would wrap up on July 20, with round three of the SIHL’s U12 competition.