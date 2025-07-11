Foodbank demand rises while winter temperatures drop

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

With the weather getting colder and power bills getting higher, demand for foodbanks around New Zealand are on the rise with Central Otago being no exception.

Salvation Army territorial senior food security adviser Logan Bathurst said the Alexandra branch of the organisation had seen a rise in demand for foodbank assistance with demand expected to peak in August, when the weather was at its coldest.

The extreme cold set Central Otago apart from other regions, he said and despite the increasing demand, Central Otago was one of the places where the organisation was able to keep up with demand.

Nationally, the Salvation Army struggled to meet demand at their foodbanks, but due to the generosity of businesses, community groups and individuals in Central Otago the area had been spared supply issues, Mr Bathurst said.

As well as the foodbank, the Salvation Army also had a firewood programme, which was a more holistic way of helping people through the financial crunch.

Cromwell Foodbank co-ordinator Adrienne Heal said she expected to get a lot busier as winter sets in.

"Last year, demand in July was huge, by far the greatest demand we’ve had before."

Similar to Alexandra, the community in Cromwell continued to be generous, she said.

Unlike Alexandra and Cromwell the Teviot Valley Food Pantry has not noticed an increase in demand.

Co-ordinator Liz Murray said for the food pantry demand increases as new recognised seasonal employer (RSE) workers arrive in the area and ask for assistance.

As the RSE workers have already gone home for the winter, demand for the service comes and goes, she said.

One thing Mrs Murray was concerned about was people who were in need of food assistance, but were worried about stigma or were too ashamed to reach out and get help.

Mrs Murray encouraged those who needed help to pick up the phone and give the Teviot Valley Food Pantry a call.