Drivers hit the gas at annual Mount Pisa Tarmac Sprint

A Sunday afternoon drive at Mount Pisa, near Cromwell, took on a whole new meaning at the weekend.

Central Otago Motorsport Club (COMC) held its annual Tarmac Sprint on Mount Pisa Rd, taking turns to race the 3.5km course.

COMC founding member and clerk of the course Ken Galbraith said the club had been trying to secure the road as a site for racing since it was founded eleven years ago.

Mount Pisa Rd was uphill with fast, technical areas and a cul-de-sac to navigate at the top, making it a good, challenging run, he said.

The Tarmac Sprints were first held in 2021 and have become an annual event.

"We enjoy doing this once a year. I think if you do it too many times, you get too familiar with it."

Twenty-nine drivers from Central Otago and Queenstown took part in the sprints.

Cars line up at the start line of the Tarmac Sprint, in Mount Pisa, last Sunday. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

It was deemed an advanced event, meaning competitors’ cars must be fitted with a roll cage and they must wear a helmet and a fireproof suit.

Mr Galbraith said the club fostered a great atmosphere to learn and teach.

"If you want to do something like this, join a car club."

The club had many knowledgeable members willing to lend a hand, he said.

"It’s not as if you’ve got to do everything on your own.

"Come and learn in the right conditions, right place, right people to actually talk to."

The best way to learn was in a controlled, supportive environment, he said.

"We’ve tried to bring in the young ones."

Drivers can apply for a motorsport licence at as young as 12 and slowly increase the difficulty of their races, he said.

A good driver was somebody who stayed on the race track, Mr Galbraith said.

"You want to have fun — this is grassroots racing."

Mount Pisa Rd was a public road but the club had secured council closure for the day.

Mr Galbraith said the club was grateful to the residents who had allowed them to race.

In appreciation, residents were invited to accompany a driver around the course at top speed that morning.

