Employer $250k out of pocket after worker's brain injury

    An incident in which a worker at the Cromwell transfer station was injured when he fell into a waste hopper in June 2017, has cost his employer, Trojan Holdings Ltd, about $250,000.

    The incident left the worker with a traumatic brain injury and a leg fracture.

    Worksafe New Zealand announced in August it intended to prosecute one of the parties involved in the incident, but did not name the party.

    In a media release today, WorkSafe's head of specialist interventions Simon Humphries accepted an "enforceable undertaking from Trojan Holdings Limited''.

    An enforceable undertaking is an agreement between WorkSafe and a "duty holder'' following a breach, or an alleged breach, of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

    It is generally used as an alternative to prosecution.

    Details of the undertaking show Trojan Holdings spent between $40,000 and $60,000 on "rectifications'' at the transfer station, and was in the process of making "total amends'' to the victim of $45,000.

     

