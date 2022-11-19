Event welcomes French wine producer, celebrates GI

A special event organised by Bannockburn winegrowers last week welcomed a prominent French wine producer as a neighbour, and belatedly celebrated the registration of the region as a geographical indication (GI).

A geographical indication is a sign used on wines and spirits from a specific geographical location which possess a quality, reputation or other characteristic linked to that location.

French wine producer Edmond de Rothschild Heritage Wines (EDRH) bought Central Otago vineyard Akarua Estate in September after announcing its intentions in May and confirming the purchase in October, with plans to eventually produce 60,000 bottles a year of premium organic pinot noir.

Akarua Wines on the Bannockburn estate was founded in 1996 by entrepreneur and former Dunedin mayor Sir Clifford Skeggs.

EDRH is a family-owned lifestyle brand, combining luxury hotels and restaurants, wines and farming expertise. Akarua is the company’s second acquisition in New Zealand, 10 years after the founding of Edmond de Rothschild’s Rimapere Estate in the Marlborough Valley.

Felton Road winemaker Blair Walter welcomed Bordeaux-based EDRH managing director Boris Breau and Rimapere general manager Anne Escalle on behalf of the local winemakers, saying the region had been growing wines for only 30-35 years and looked forward to learning from EDRH’s more than 150 years’ experience.

Mr Breau said EDRH was very proud to move into Central Otago.

Edmond de Rothschild Heritage Wines managing director Boris Breau and Rimapere general manager Anne Escalle toast Edmond de Rothschild Heritage Wines’ recent purchase of the 52-hectare Akarua Estate in Bannockburn, including the brand, winery and 34.5ha vineyard. Photo: Tracie Barrett

"We were looking for exceptional terroir with exceptional potential and visited many places over New Zealand to identify which one was the best.

"We decided to come here."

He said EDRH planned to learn from the locals rather than teach them.

"You are the experts of Bannockburn, so we will learn from you and be very attentive to Bannockburn."

Viticulturalist Robin Dicey, a founder of Bannockburn’s vineyards and wine industry, amused those gathered with tales of the early days and anecdotes about Sir Clifford, and those present provided wines from their cellars for tasting.

Bannockburn was registered as a GI in February, but harvest, Covid regulations and illnesses prevented a celebration until now, Mr Walter said.

"We now have a legal protection of what it means to say you come from Bannockburn."

tracie.barrett@odt.co.nz