First North Cantabrian in nationals

Aspiring winemakers from throughout Central Otago competed to be crowned the region’s best young winemaker — but it was a North Cantabrian who came out on top.

Eight competitors from throughout Central Otago, Waitaki and North Canterbury took part in the 2022 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Central Otago Young Winemaker of the Year competition at VinPro in Cromwell on Thursday.

Industry skills, from wine blending, tasting and laboratory techniques through to marketing and public speaking, were judged, as well as the Vin Olympics obstacle race.

Greystone Wines assistant winemaker Georgia Mehlhopt (27) won the competition and, as she was from North Canterbury, was named 2022 Tonnellerie de Mercurey North Canterbury Young Winemaker of the Year.

She will be the first person to represent North Canterbury in the national finals.

Greystone Wines assistant winemaker Georgia Mehlhopt, from Greystone Wines in North Canterbury, blends wines during the 2022 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Central Otago Young Winemaker of the Year in Cromwell on Thursday. Melhopt went on to win the competition. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

The Central Otago title then went to second-place winner Amisfield laboratory technician Eliana Leal, and both will represent their regions at the national final in Marlborough on November 3.

The two women previously worked together at Amisfield, until Ms Mehlhopt moved to North Canterbury earlier this year.

The bulk of competitors — six out of eight — were female and New Zealand Winegrowers leadership and communities manager and New Zealand Winemaker of the Year national co-ordinator Nicky Grandorge said it was a growing trend.

"We’ve also seen this with the Young Vit [Viticulturist] Competition as well ... we’re gradually seeing more women see this industry as a great career opportunity.

"It is happening nationwide, but we’ve always found in Central Otago in particular, there seems to be a lot of women entering these competitions — which shows they’re really ambitious as well, which is really exciting," she said.

