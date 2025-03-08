Fresh off the vine

PHOTO: ELLA JENKINS

Quartz Reef winemaker Pip Clarke examines the freshly delivered grapes from their vineyard in Bendigo, ready to be made into sparkling wine.

Ms Clarke said the harvest process had only started yesterday and the Cromwell wine cellar had been a very busy place as they turned grapes into wine.

Quartz Reef owner Rudi Bauer said he noticed the season had been slightly cooler than the previous year’s. Despite this, the start of harvest was similar to last season due to a warm February. No major rainfall over January and February meant the grapes had a good ripening phase, which led to great flavours and a good acidity, he said.

Mr Bauer said the first batch of grapes in the press would move on to begin the three-week fermentation phase this weekend.