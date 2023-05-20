Good enough to eat

Keen bakers Harry MacRitchie (left) and Lochy Hawkins at Clyde Primary School organised a bake sale with their friends as part of the school’s recognition of Bully Free Week and Pink Shirt Day.

The treats sold out quickly to the huge queue waiting for their opening, despite each sale being restricted to two items.

Another group of pupils opened a pink hair and nail salon during lunch break which attracted both boys and girls to have their hair sprayed pink and their nails painted.

PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

Money raised at the school was donated to the Alexandra-based Sticks ’n Stones anti-bullying organisation.

The slogan for Pink Shirt Day, "Kōrero Mai, Kōrero Atu, Mauri Tū, Mauri Ora — Speak Up, Stand Together, Stop Bullying", explains its values.

Donations support the Mental Health Foundation to reduce bullying through awareness, provide educational workshops and supply resources that promote inclusive communities.