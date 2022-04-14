Happy trails: keep safe in autumn

Tourism Central Otago has released more safety videos to help people enjoy the region's already busy trails over Easter and in autumn.

The short clips highlight things people should be doing to ensure everyone using the trails has a great experience, and feature locals and visitors on a mix of trails for cyclists and walkers.

Two released today focus on being aware of weather and isolation.

Tourism Central Otago General Manager Dylan Rushbrook said all indications were that this would be “an incredibly busy Easter and school holiday period on our trails”.

“With that in mind, and based on feedback that some poor behaviour is being observed, we’ve identified additional key messages that will increase awareness of risks and highlight safe trail use practices.

"Being considerate is key to everyone having a great time. These safety messages are not just for a commercial operator’s clients - they are for locals, friends, family and visitors too, Mr Rushbrook said.

“The Otago region is lucky to have a choice of trails for all abilities. We really encourage people to choose a trail that fits their ability so that they enjoy their experience and don’t end up in trouble and needing assistance."

Although the messages in the clips do have a serious side, there is a bit of light-hearted approach to how they are presented which it is hoped engages people to like and share.

In December, Tourism Central Otago released its first series of clips.