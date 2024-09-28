History made at Blossom Festival

Lily Kain and Nate Alexander were jointly crowned Queen and King at the Alexandra Blossom Festival today. Photo: Ruby Shaw

For the first time in its history, a King and Queen have been jointly crowned at the Alexandra Blossom Festival.

They are Nate Alexander, 17, and Lily Kain, 16.

Nate goes to Dunstan High School and is only the second male to vie for the Blossom Festival crown, after Jeff Afan was a prince in 2017.

He is chairman of the Central Otago Youth Council.

Held since 1957, the Blossom Princess competition is an integral part of the festival tradition.

Contestants are known as princesses, and princes, for events in the run-up to the festival, with the winner crowned the Queen, or King, on festival weekend.

Earlier, a big crowd lined Centennial Ave to watch the 67th Alexandra Blossom Festival parade on Saturday.

The day's events began with the float parade, including big trucks and marching bands at 11.45am, before crowds poured into Pioneer Park for a party.

Food, drink, market stalls and entertainment were on offer.

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Festival committee chairwoman Sharleen Stirling-Lindsay said the turnout was amazing.

"Couldn't have got better weather.

"I'm pleased with the sunshine, all the people, the float and florry entries."

While attendance numbers had not been confirmed yet, this year's festival numbers were on track to surpass 2023's, she believed.

"People have come out."

Officially opened on Wednesday night, the Blossom Festival has been running all week with the Blossom Drive signs going up on Monday and the Senior Queen being crowned on Tuesday.

The biggest ever number of contestants lined up at Linger and Die to race up to the iconic Alexandra clock and back again on Friday.