House fire breaks out near Cromwell overnight

Emergency services attended a serious "well involved" house fire which broke out last night near Cromwell on Pearson Rd.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern communications shift manager Lyn Crosson said firefighters were called to the scene at 1.05am to reports of a garage fire.

Ms Crosson said when fire arrived, the fire was more serious.

She described the fire as “well involved” but nobody was injured.

Fire investigators arrived at the scene this morning but the cause did not look to be suspicious, she said.

Initially two fire engines from Cromwell and a tanker from Dunstan attended.

As the fire became more serious, two other engines attended, one each from Alexandra and Clyde.