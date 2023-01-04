Lowburn turning bay deemed a success

Users of the Lowburn recreational reserve and the neighbouring Kiwi Water Park say they received a Christmas gift from Land Information New Zealand (Linz) and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency when a right-turning bay was completed ahead of time.

Frequent users of the popular lakeside spots in Luggate-Cromwell Rd (State Highway 6) believe the 100kmh speed limit in the area should also be lowered from north of Lowburn Harbour to the entrance to Cromwell.

Previously, the absence of a turning bay had looked to wash out the hopes of the Lake Dunstan water park opening this summer as it was judged necessary to ensure traffic safety in the area.

The floating inflatable playground received a last-minute reprieve in mid-October when Linz informed co-owner Emily Rutherford a contractor had been found to do the work, which Waka Kotahi would project manage, for an early 2023 completion date.

Frequent visitors John Beehre (left), Colin Scoles and Jennifer Rooney say they feel safer turning into Lowburn from a newly constructed right-turning bay. Photo: Tracie Barrett

Ms Rutherford said yesterday the work had been when the park reopened after Christmas.

"It makes the whole area safer.

"There are thousands of freedom campers and boaties and people using the water park and people using their own kayaks and paddleboards.

"There’s just a lot of people using this area."

New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA) member and former truck driver Colin Scoles, of Mosgiel, was born and raised in Cromwell and has been going to Lowburn since Lake Dunstan was created in the early 1990s.

Kiwi Water Park co-owner Emily Rutherford says a new right-turning bay at Lowburn provides safety for all users and means she can better plan upgrades for the business. Photo: ODT Files

"It’s gotten busier and busier as the town has grown," he said.

"The road rule says you must pull into the centre of the road when turning right but you were taking you life in your hands doing that on a busy highway."

The reserve and boat harbour were popular all year, not only in summer, he said.

Fellow NZMCA member Jennifer Rooney, of Mosgiel, said the right-turning bay made her feel a lot safer.

"It has been needed for many, many years, long before the water park came here."

The Lowburn recreational reserve is popular with freedom campers and for parking for users of the boat ramp, swimming pontoon, Lake Dunstan Rail Trail and the Kiwi Water Park.

Retired truck driver John Beehre, of Putaruru, is also an NZMCA member and also welcomed the right-turning bay.

He said Waka Kotahi needed to lower the speed limits near the site to further improve safety.

"There are lots of people turning off, and fruit stalls along the road," he said.

"From here to Cromwell, why not lower the speed limit to 80kmh, or even 70kmh?"

By Tracie Barrett