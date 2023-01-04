Lowburn turning bay deemed a success

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Users of the Lowburn recreational reserve and the neighbouring Kiwi Water Park say they received a Christmas gift from Land Information New Zealand (Linz) and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency when a right-turning bay was completed ahead of time.
Frequent users of the popular lakeside spots in Luggate-Cromwell Rd (State Highway 6) believe the 100kmh speed limit in the area should also be lowered from north of Lowburn Harbour to the entrance to Cromwell.
Previously, the absence of a turning bay had looked to wash out the hopes of the Lake Dunstan water park opening this summer as it was judged necessary to ensure traffic safety in the area.
The floating inflatable playground received a last-minute reprieve in mid-October when Linz informed co-owner Emily Rutherford a contractor had been found to do the work, which Waka Kotahi would project manage, for an early 2023 completion date.
"It makes the whole area safer.
"There are thousands of freedom campers and boaties and people using the water park and people using their own kayaks and paddleboards.
"There’s just a lot of people using this area."
New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA) member and former truck driver Colin Scoles, of Mosgiel, was born and raised in Cromwell and has been going to Lowburn since Lake Dunstan was created in the early 1990s.
"The road rule says you must pull into the centre of the road when turning right but you were taking you life in your hands doing that on a busy highway."
The reserve and boat harbour were popular all year, not only in summer, he said.
Fellow NZMCA member Jennifer Rooney, of Mosgiel, said the right-turning bay made her feel a lot safer.
"It has been needed for many, many years, long before the water park came here."
He said Waka Kotahi needed to lower the speed limits near the site to further improve safety.
"There are lots of people turning off, and fruit stalls along the road," he said.
"From here to Cromwell, why not lower the speed limit to 80kmh, or even 70kmh?"
By Tracie Barrett