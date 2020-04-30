Man charged after allegedly coughing at walker

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Marshall James Penny (21), driller, was remanded on bail until June 25 when he appeared before Judge John Strettell by video link in the Queenstown District Court yesterday.
A police statement said the incident occurred on the Alexandra Bridge last Thursday.
Penny was arrested and charged with obstruction of a medical officer by not performing social distancing and purposely coughing on a member of the public.
The charge, brought under the Health Act, carries a maximum penalty of six months’ prison and a $4000 fine.
He must obey a curfew until his next appearance, which will be in the Alexandra District Court.
A police statement said that while the past few weeks had been ‘‘a challenging time’’, such behaviour would not be tolerated.
‘‘If a small number of people persist in deliberately flouting the restrictions, police will have the discretion to warn, or if necessary, to arrest.’’