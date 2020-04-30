Thursday, 30 April 2020

Man charged after allegedly coughing at walker

    By Guy Williams
    An Alexandra man who allegedly coughed at a woman while out walking in the town has been arrested for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

    Marshall James Penny (21), driller, was remanded on bail until June 25 when he appeared before Judge John Strettell by video link in the Queenstown District Court yesterday.

    A police statement said the incident occurred on the Alexandra Bridge last Thursday.

    Penny was arrested and charged with obstruction of a medical officer by not performing social distancing and purposely coughing on a member of the public.

    The charge, brought under the Health Act, carries a maximum penalty of six months’ prison and a $4000 fine.

    He must obey a curfew until his next appearance, which will be in the Alexandra District Court.

    A police statement said that while the past few weeks had been ‘‘a challenging time’’, such behaviour would not be tolerated.

    ‘‘If a small number of people persist in deliberately flouting the restrictions, police will have the discretion to warn, or if necessary, to arrest.’’

