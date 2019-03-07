Maniototo fire 'under control'

A fire which spread across 300ha buffeted by strong winds in the Maniototo is now under control.

Today sixty ground crew in total, including 24 firefighters, and eight helicopters were tackling the Central Otago blaze, which began last night. Fifteen residents had to be evacuated and more were told this morning to be ready to leave.

In an update on its Facebook page after 1pm Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) Otago and Southland said the fire was now under control and was "expected to be managed within the existing perimeter lines".

A hillside ablaze during the Kokonga fire. Photo: Supplied

Earlier this afternoon flames remained visible on a scorched hillside near Kokanga this afternoon, and helicopters with monsoon buckets continued to make regular passes.

Crews have been fighting two fires in the area since last night, believed to have been caused by lightning strikes in tinder-dry conditions.

The main one, near Waipiata-Kokonga Rd, started about 6pm, while a smaller one on Four Mile Rd near Hyde had been contained.

Police officers from throughout Otago were sent to Ranfurly to bolster local staff earlier today.

Fire and Emergency believes lightning strikes in tinder-dry conditions ignited the fire. Photo: supplied

Incident controller Mike Harrison, the deputy principal rural fire officer for Waitaki, said the main fire spread to 300ha as strong winds fanned the flames.

Northwesterly winds of between 50kmh and 60kmh, with gusts of up to 80kmh, were making fighting the blaze difficult and it was a matter of "holding on" until a southerly - forecast to hit at 7pm - came through bringing rain and cooler temperatures, he said.

Mr Harrison praised the work of the helicopter pilots, saying they were doing an "amazing job".

MetService said northwest gales could be severe throughout Otago, as well as Southland and Fiordland until 5pm today, and in the Canterbury High Country until 10pm.

Mr Harrison said no further buildings were being evacuated and none were under threat.

One of the houses evacuated "came pretty close" to being engulfed last night, but crews on the ground did a "great" job to contain that, Mr Harrison said.

"I can't say enough about the work those guys are doing."

Burnt hills can be seen in the distance from the command centre just off Kokonga Rd. Photo: George Block

Police have notified all people between Waipiata and Hyde to be prepared to evacuate immediately if required.

Kokonga Lodge owner Alexis Siemans said earlier reports that evacuated residents were moved there last night were incorrect.

In fact, she and 10 guests had to go to Hyde School Accommodation and Eatery in Hyde.

The dark patch on the hills shows were the fire raged overnight. Photo: George Block

Ms Siemans said she had since been told she could return to the lodge, but remained "on notice" for evacuation should the situation change.

She was thankful to the owners of Hyde School Accommodation and Eatery for allowing her and her guests to stay and said there had been "great neighbourhood support".

The roadblock on State Highway 87 between Middlemarch and Hyde. Photo: George Block

Central Otago police are asking motorists to be aware of road closures near Ranfurly, as emergency services respond to the fires.

State Highway 87 has reopened between Hyde and Kyeburn.

The Department of Conservation has confirmed police have closed the Otago Central Rail Trail between Waipiata and Hyde.

People who had planned to cycle this section of trail today were advised to be in contact with their booking agent and or the Central Otago Visitor Centre.

Map: Fenz

Up to 30 lighting strikes were recorded in the area between 5.30pm and 6.30pm yesterday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Jill Higginson said crews were called to the scrub fire on Waipiata-Kokonga Rd just after 6pm. It was thought a passing lightning storm sparked the fire, she said.

Crews from the Ranfurly and Naseby Volunteer Fire Brigades were involved, with tankers from Palmerston, Middlemarch and Wakari.

Waipiata Country Hotel owner Mark Button said smoke could be seen from the Waipiata township but it was on the Kokonga side of the Taieri River.

A thunderstorm passed through the area about 6pm and Mr Button thought it had sparked the two separate fires.