Thursday, 7 March 2019

Photos reveal extent of Maniototo blaze

    By George Block
    Charred tussock and scrubland seen from the air. Photo: Supplied
    Winds fan smoke as the hillside burns. Photo: Supplied
    Burnt hills can be seen in the distance from the command centre. Photo: George Block
    Smoke drifts as a hillside smoulders. Photo: Supplied
    A dark patch on the hills shows where the fire raged overnight. Photo: George Block
    Exclusive aerial photos have revealed the extent of the blaze which ravaged a Maniototo hillside.

    The photos show lines of flames as they consumed tussock and scrubland near Waipiata-Kokonga Rd road.

    maniototo_fire_map_0.jpg

    A map of the Kokonga fire perimeter. Fenz
    However, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman Zelda Jordan said around mid-afternoon on Thursday the fire was now well-contained within the perimeter line and crews were in the "mopping up" phase.

    The fire, which began yesterday and was believed to have been caused by lightning strikes, spread across some 300ha, buffeted by strong winds today.

    Sixty ground crew in total, including 24 firefighters, and eight helicopters were tackling the blaze at its height. Fifteen residents had to be evacuated.

     

     

