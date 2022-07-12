Many opposed to intersection closure despite safety fears

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will decide in the next four to six weeks whether or not to close the Mutton Town Road/ Clyde-Alexandra intersection on State Highway 8. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The majority of submitters are against closing the Mutton Town Rd/Clyde-Alexandra Rd (State Highway 8) intersection.

In a statement released recently, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said it was pleased so many people made the effort to submit on the proposal.

A Central Otago District Council plan change enabling more development on surrounding land, and challenges around upgrading this state highway intersection are behind the proposed closure of the intersection between Mutton Town Rd and SH8.

Nearly 50 submissions were received.

"We’re pleased so many people made the effort to provide their views on this proposal," Waka Kotahi senior safety engineer Lisa Clifford said.

"About one third of people supported closing the intersection. Many of those people also wanted us to consider a left-in option off the state highway.

"The remainder of people — about two-thirds — were against closing the intersection but of those people many also supported the left-in only option if they had to choose."

Just one submitter wanted a left-in and left-out option.

"Safety is the main reason for this proposal to permanently close an intersection," she said.

"There’s been one fatal and two non-injury crashes in the last five years. There have also been numerous reports of ‘near misses’ over this period. The crash risk will increase as traffic volumes rise at this intersection generated by nearby major land development, and growth in the wider Alexandra-Clyde area."

She said while some submitters did not want any changes, many acknowledged there are safety issues at this intersection that needed addressing. Several felt a left turn from the highway into Mutton Town Road would improve safety and would be preferable to a full closure.

The cost involved in upgrading this intersection is hard to justify with a safer alternative at the nearby Clyde-Alexandra Rd (SH8)/Sunderland St intersection, she said.

Safety improvements at that intersection have been designed to manage extra traffic generated from planned future nearby land developments. A decision on a full closure and possible alternatives is expected in the next four to six weeks once all submissions have been carefully considered.

-- Staff Reporter