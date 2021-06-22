Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Motorcyclist at Brass Monkey Rally before fatal crash

    A motorcyclist killed in a crash near Kyeburn on June 6 was returning from the Brass Monkey Rally.

    Police said David William Huria (60), of Ashburton, died when his motorcycle and a ute collided on State Highway 85, between Morrisons and Kyeburn.

    In a story published by Stuff yesterday, Mr Huria’s widow, Jude Huria, confirmed her late husband had been a rally attendee.

    The news of Mr Huria’s death saddened organisers and Brass Monkey committee spokesman John Willems said his condolences went out to Mr Huria’s family and friends.

    An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

