Motorcycyclist killed in Central Otago crash

A motorcyclist found in a critical condition after a crash near Bannockburn died at the scene last night.

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the 10pm crash on Bannockburn Road, Central Otago.

"The rider was located in a critical condition and later died at the scene," a police spokesman said.

The Serious Crash Unit had completed a scene examination, and inquiries were ongoing.

Hato Hone St John responded with two ambulances and a helicopter.

