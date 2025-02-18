Tuesday, 18 February 2025

Motorcycyclist killed in Central Otago crash

    Photo: ODT Files
    A motorcyclist found in a critical condition after a crash near Bannockburn died at the scene last night.

    Police said no other vehicles were involved in the 10pm crash on Bannockburn Road, Central Otago.

    "The rider was located in a critical condition and later died at the scene," a police spokesman said.

    The Serious Crash Unit had completed a scene examination, and inquiries were ongoing.

    Hato Hone St John responded with two ambulances and a helicopter.

    - APL