Motorcycyclist killed in Central Otago crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A motorcyclist found in a critical condition after a crash near Bannockburn died at the scene last night.
Police said no other vehicles were involved in the 10pm crash on Bannockburn Road, Central Otago.
"The rider was located in a critical condition and later died at the scene," a police spokesman said.
The Serious Crash Unit had completed a scene examination, and inquiries were ongoing.
Hato Hone St John responded with two ambulances and a helicopter.
- APL