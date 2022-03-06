Mulch catches fire at Alexandra waste transfer station

A fire truck from Alexandra Station was first on scent. PHOTO: TRACIE BARRETT

Fire crews attended Alexandra Alexandra Waste Transfer Station after a mulch heap caught fire today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was notified of a mulch fire at the waste center on Boundary Rd at about 10.15am.

A fire truck from Alexandra Station and a tanker from Dunstan Station responded.

When they arrived, they found a small pile of mulch, about four meters by four meters, which had caught fire.

The fire was deeply seated and an onsite digger was used to break apart the mulch heap so the blaze could be extinguished.

Crews departed about 11pm and the fire was not believed to be suspicious, the spokesman said.

